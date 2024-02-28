Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $40,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,658,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,736,000 after buying an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,232,000 after buying an additional 53,328 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $545.15. 20,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,646. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.47. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

