Roundview Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,651 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First County Bank CT increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 114,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,184 shares of company stock worth $22,449,881. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $138.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

