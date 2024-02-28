Verve Therapeutics’ (VERV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 622,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,670. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $21.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,528.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. Research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

