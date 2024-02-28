Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NCLH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,936,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,664,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.60. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

