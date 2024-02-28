ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

ARC Document Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years. ARC Document Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

ARC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,015. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $116.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ARC Document Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.