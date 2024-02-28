International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.130-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $681.0 million-$701.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.1 million. International Money Express also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.13-2.31 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

IMXI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. 59,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,762. International Money Express has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $694.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Money Express by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,410,000 after buying an additional 89,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

