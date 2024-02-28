Susquehanna Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $1,550.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,049.95.

AVGO stock traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,289.87. 248,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,182.12 and its 200-day moving average is $997.95. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $586.13 and a 12 month high of $1,319.62. The company has a market cap of $603.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 42.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

