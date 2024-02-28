Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.05.

NYSE FOUR traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $78.08. The stock had a trading volume of 506,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,045. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,520,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,402,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,238,000 after purchasing an additional 622,985 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after purchasing an additional 601,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $38,879,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

