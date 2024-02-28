Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 90,228 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,228 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Progressive worth $63,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.3 %

PGR traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.70. 123,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,156. The stock has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $193.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

