4,671 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,731,000 after purchasing an additional 498,869 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 114.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,728,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,850,000 after purchasing an additional 923,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 309.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,204,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,203,000 after buying an additional 910,468 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 975,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,214,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 510,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,823,000 after buying an additional 27,440 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. 751,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,188. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

