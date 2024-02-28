Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $230,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after purchasing an additional 570,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.46. 53,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,338. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total transaction of $187,686.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,306. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

