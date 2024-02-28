Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 878 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.18. 156,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $333.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

