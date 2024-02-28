Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 326 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 54.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.54. 878,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average of $94.32. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $163.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.