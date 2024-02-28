Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $136,173.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $136,173.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,812. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. BNP Paribas cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.28.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

