Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $127,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 29,894.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 179,962 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,312,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 500,680 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,520,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,866,127. The firm has a market cap of $190.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

