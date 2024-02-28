Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 70,315 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,740,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,315 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lloyds Banking Group worth $22,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 273,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 707,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 134,075 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 29,131,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,050,000 after buying an additional 2,336,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,605. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lloyds Banking Group Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
