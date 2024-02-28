Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 71,213 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,213 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $23,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regimen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 101,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 43,825 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 261,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $259,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $45.21. 191,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

