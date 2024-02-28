AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $3,200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,928.35.

AZO stock traded up $22.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,977.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,653. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,008.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,687.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2,610.93.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoZone will post 149.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,788,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

