Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $19.73 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,648 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 1.74% of Compass Minerals International worth $19,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,440,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,972,000 after acquiring an additional 44,078 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 163,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CMP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 75,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,911. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $931.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -41.10%.

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

