Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133,363 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $15,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 72,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $28.37.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

