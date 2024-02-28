Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.87. 665,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,600. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.60. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.