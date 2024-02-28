Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,118 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $183.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

