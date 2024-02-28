Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $10.98 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 48.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.61. 88,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,899. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $136.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

