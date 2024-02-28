New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

New Mountain Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 28.7% per year over the last three years. New Mountain Finance has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 145,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,166. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.03 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 36.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NMFC

Institutional Trading of New Mountain Finance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.