Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

