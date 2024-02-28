Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CIN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.41

Carlton Investments Ltd. (ASX:CIN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Carlton Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 86.29 and a current ratio of 87.64.

About Carlton Investments

Carlton Investments Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia through its subsidiaries. Carlton Investments Limited was founded in 1928 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

