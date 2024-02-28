RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

NASDAQ:RICK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.43. 4,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $537.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.47. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $87.79.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. RCI Hospitality’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

RICK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 482.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 204.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

