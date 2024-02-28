Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Great Ajax has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years. Great Ajax has a dividend payout ratio of 220.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE:AJX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 88,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,805. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $113.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AJX shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

