Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 11,200 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

TLK traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.48. 116,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,903. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.