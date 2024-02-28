4,231 Shares in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Brink’s by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 52.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s during the third quarter valued at $549,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Price Performance

NYSE BCO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $90.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brink’s

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.