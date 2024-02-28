Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.64.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

