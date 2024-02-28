Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cintas were worth $18,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after acquiring an additional 123,468 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,846,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $628.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $603.21 and its 200 day moving average is $547.71. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $636.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

