Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.50.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $239.57 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $241.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

