Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,918 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Shell were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

