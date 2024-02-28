Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.940-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.1 billion-$16.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.8 billion. Republic Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.94-6.00 EPS.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $3.12 on Wednesday, reaching $187.64. The stock had a trading volume of 280,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,537. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $126.58 and a 1 year high of $192.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

