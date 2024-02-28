Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $189.07 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.33 and its 200-day moving average is $182.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

