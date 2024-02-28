Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

NYSE A opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $145.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

