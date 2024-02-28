NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lessened by Merlin Capital Inc

Merlin Capital Inc trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.5% of Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 58,042.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $785,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,712 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5 %

NVDA stock opened at $787.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $823.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $609.00 and a 200-day moving average of $510.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

