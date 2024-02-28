Operose Advisors LLC Trims Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Operose Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,433 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,483,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,361 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

