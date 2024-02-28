Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $362.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.95. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.