Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 30.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $360.54 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

