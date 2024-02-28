Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Position Reduced by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.27. 460,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,721. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

