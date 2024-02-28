Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $147,208,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Trading Up 0.3 %

BKNG traded up $11.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,489.82. 77,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,649. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,383.18 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,576.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,257.96.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Booking Company Profile



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

