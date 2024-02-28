Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,082 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 225,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 846,710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.47.

NYSE:TME opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

