Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 2,178,902 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178,902 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETWO. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 513.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETWO. UBS Group upped their price target on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

E2open Parent Price Performance

Shares of ETWO stock remained flat at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 69,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

