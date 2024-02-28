Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,050 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCRM. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,153,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,230,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,403 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 357,562 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 467,548.0% in the 1st quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

SCRM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,163. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

