PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Position Decreased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of PetIQ worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after buying an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 94,759 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PetIQ by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PETQ. TheStreet raised shares of PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

PetIQ Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.46. 32,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,736. The stock has a market cap of $543.28 million, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.66. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

