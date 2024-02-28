Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Issues Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share.

Arvinas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.81. 79,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,770. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,775,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

