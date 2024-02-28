Eldorado Gold Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.06.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$13.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.17. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$11.38 and a 1-year high of C$18.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total value of C$179,737.85. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

