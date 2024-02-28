ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ACM Research updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ACM Research Trading Up 35.2 %

NASDAQ ACMR traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,964,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,000 over the last 90 days. 33.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 231.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after buying an additional 458,096 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

